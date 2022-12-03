Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Short Interest Update

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the October 31st total of 2,950,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 953,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Sunlight Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

SUNL stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.81. The stock had a trading volume of 174,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,607. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Sunlight Financial

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sunlight Financial from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Sunlight Financial from $8.75 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial to $3.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Sunlight Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.46.

(Get Rating)

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Featured Stories

