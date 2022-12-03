Substratum Market Cap Reaches $329,227.56 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Substratum has a total market cap of $329,227.56 and $215.73 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Substratum has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,969.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010624 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021458 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00243359 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

