Strike (STRK) Market Cap Reaches $39.26 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Strike has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Strike has a market cap of $39.26 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strike token can currently be bought for about $11.34 or 0.00066887 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.70 or 0.06226693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00503827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.71 or 0.30645176 BTC.

Strike Token Profile

Strike launched on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,461,145 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Strike

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

