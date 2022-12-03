Streamr Price Hits $0.0274 on Top Exchanges (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. In the last week, Streamr has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $21.04 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. The official website for Streamr is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

