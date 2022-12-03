StormX (STMX) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

StormX (STMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. One StormX token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, StormX has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $53.89 million and $24.04 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
StormX Token Profile
StormX’s launch date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. StormX’s official website is stormx.io. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling StormX
