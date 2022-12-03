StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.91

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEXGet Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 112942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

