StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.91

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 112942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.
Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
