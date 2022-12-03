StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $102.91

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $102.91 and last traded at $102.80, with a volume of 112942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

In other news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $30,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,802 shares in the company, valued at $5,548,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.