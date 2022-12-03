StockNews.com Lowers Greif (NYSE:GEF) to Buy

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on GEF. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

Greif stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.04. 321,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.53. Greif has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Greif will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $319,582.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at $159,869,750.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vicki L. Avril-Groves sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $165,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,413.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $319,582.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,279,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,869,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,218,886. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 2.3% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Greif by 39.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 24,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the third quarter valued at $308,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

