StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avalon (NYSE:AWX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
AWX stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.90. Avalon has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -144.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.
Avalon Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
- Ford Revving Up Production Of EV Power Units At U.K. Plant
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.