StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.21. Symbolic Logic has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.40.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

