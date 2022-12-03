StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1 year low of $24.42 and a 1 year high of $30.55.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

