StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %
HWBK opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.
Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.
About Hawthorn Bancshares
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
