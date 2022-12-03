StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

HWBK opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.43. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $27.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.31.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 355,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 41,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

