Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.51) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.51). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.51), with a volume of 19,805 shares.
Stock Spirits Group Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 377 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 377. The firm has a market cap of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.
About Stock Spirits Group
Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.
