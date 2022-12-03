Stellar (XLM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $45.39 Million

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and $45.39 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for $0.0873 or 0.00000515 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,537 coins and its circulating supply is 25,722,797,725 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies.Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses.Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

