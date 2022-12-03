Status (SNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.89 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Status has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0231 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $80.08 million and $2.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00010648 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036314 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040317 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005875 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00021439 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00242090 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02311255 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,814,468.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

