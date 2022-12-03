STASIS EURO (EURS) Trading Up 1.1% Over Last Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00006070 BTC on popular exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $127.78 million and approximately $546,004.25 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law.Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

