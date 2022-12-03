Starname Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $618,409.06 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. During the last seven days, Starname has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Starname has a total market cap of $618,409.06 and $815.67 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname Profile

Starname’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @starname_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Starname is https://reddit.com/r/starname and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “IOV is both the name of Starname’s chain native token ($IOV) and the name of the company behind *starname. IOV SAS, the company, builds the name service that provides *starnames and is composed of wallets providers and validators.The mission of IOV is to make crypto assets more accessible to the mainstream and facilitate general adoption.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

