Stansberry Asset Management LLC Sells 359 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in CBRE Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 70,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in CBRE Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CBRE Group by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

