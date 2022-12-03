Stansberry Asset Management LLC Invests $236,000 in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,158 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,372.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $51.77 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.79.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

