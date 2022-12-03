Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Down 9%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.52. 24,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.

Standard Bank Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.

Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

