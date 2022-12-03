Standard Bank Group (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Trading Down 9%

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $9.52. 24,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 50,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.46.
Standard Bank Group Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.51.
Standard Bank Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th.
About Standard Bank Group
Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Standard Bank Group (SGBLY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.