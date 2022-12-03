Stacks 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.80 Million (STX)

Stacks (STX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. One Stacks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Stacks has a market capitalization of $262.62 million and approximately $5.80 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009772 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stacks Coin Profile

Stacks (STX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,048,765,672 coins. The official message board for Stacks is blog.stacks.co. Stacks’ official website is stacks.co. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @stacks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stacks is https://reddit.com/r/stacks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stacks Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assetsA layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin.Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX.”

