SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,906 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 3.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,733,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,907. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.35.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

