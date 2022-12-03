SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $8.51 Million Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,554 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.3% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.43% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 78.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after purchasing an additional 159,474 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 28,745 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 24.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

IXC opened at $40.93 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a one year low of $25.81 and a one year high of $42.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.14.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.