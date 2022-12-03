SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 29,883 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.1% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 737,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,408,000 after acquiring an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 40,325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $51.92.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.