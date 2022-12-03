SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after acquiring an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $131.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.57.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

