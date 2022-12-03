SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Shares Sold by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,592 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 89,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 80,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,897 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 141,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $761,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.51 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

