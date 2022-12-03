S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $359.80 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $322.81 and its 200-day moving average is $342.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Argus lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

