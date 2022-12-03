Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT) Short Interest Update

Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Southport Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PORT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 58,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,220. Southport Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Southport Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Southport Acquisition stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Southport Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PORT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 540,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.88% of Southport Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southport Acquisition

Southport Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial software space with a focus on mortgage and real estate verticals.

