Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) Cut to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Solvay (OTC:SLVYY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SLVYY has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solvay from €108.00 ($111.34) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €125.00 ($128.87) to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Solvay from €121.00 ($124.74) to €125.00 ($128.87) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Solvay from €120.00 ($123.71) to €110.00 ($113.40) in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.

Get Solvay alerts:

Solvay Stock Performance

Solvay stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. Solvay has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

About Solvay

Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.