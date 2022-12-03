Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.