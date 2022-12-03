Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend payment by an average of 61.3% annually over the last three years. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a payout ratio of 31.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.2%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $515.51 million, a P/E ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $14.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,439 shares in the company, valued at $165,568.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William A. Zartler purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,875,502.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 30.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,018.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 590.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 38.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

Featured Articles

