SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stansberry Asset Management LLC

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,417 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 389,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $17.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

