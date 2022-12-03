Smooth Love Potion Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $111.67 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smooth Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $111.67 million and $8.61 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smooth Love Potion token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

About Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion’s genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 42,669,050,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,669,057,017 tokens. Smooth Love Potion’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Smooth Love Potion is medium.com/@axieinfinity.

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.Smooth Love Potion was previously named Small Love Potion.Discord”

