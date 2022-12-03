Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.
In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.
Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance
NYSE SKX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skechers U.S.A. (SKX)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.