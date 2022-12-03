Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 35,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SKX opened at $43.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $49.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

