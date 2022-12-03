SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Lionel Bonnot Sells 386 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 386 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $38,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,792,741.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, November 10th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,159 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Lionel Bonnot sold 399 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $34,713.00.

SiTime stock opened at $104.32 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $73.10 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.45.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. Analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $79,076,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of SiTime by 16,539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 299,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,580,000 after purchasing an additional 297,706 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 611,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,170,000 after purchasing an additional 268,063 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of SiTime by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after purchasing an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

