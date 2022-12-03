SingularityNET 1-Day Volume Reaches $707,278.77 (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for $0.0422 or 0.00000248 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $47.92 million and approximately $707,278.77 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,032.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00010523 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00036027 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00040565 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005840 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00021350 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00245031 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,226,576,939 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,135,672,322 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,226,576,938.8871071 with 1,135,672,322.4519937 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.04146907 USD and is down -1.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $902,726.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

