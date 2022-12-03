Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Acquired by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,748 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.20% of Signature Bank worth $21,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,910,000 after purchasing an additional 663,755 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 3,956,857.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 553,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 553,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after purchasing an additional 378,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the first quarter valued at $105,631,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $244.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.71. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $129.96 and a 52 week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

