Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Receives “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sigma Lithium

About Sigma Lithium

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sigma Lithium during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $772,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 16.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 13,010 shares in the last quarter. 5.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

