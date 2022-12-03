Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Receives “Outperform Spec Market Weight” Rating from National Bank Financial

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform spec market weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Thursday.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SGML opened at $34.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.26. Sigma Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $8.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sigma Lithium will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
