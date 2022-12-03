Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Siebert Financial has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $52.73 million, a PE ratio of 81.54 and a beta of -0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

