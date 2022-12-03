Siacoin (SC) Trading Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $139.63 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16,950.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.05 or 0.00448631 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00022417 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00114951 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $146.89 or 0.00866566 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.07 or 0.00655277 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00246109 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,610,932,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

