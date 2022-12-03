Short Interest in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Expands By 19.3%

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.45. 553,276 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.25.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $884,567.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

