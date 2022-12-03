Short Interest in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Rises By 16.9%

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 909,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of TNL traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.12. The stock had a trading volume of 488,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,590. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.71. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter worth about $67,112,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,611 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,340,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 25.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,068,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,757,000 after buying an additional 817,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 198.1% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,071,000 after buying an additional 668,819 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

