Short Interest in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Increases By 17.4%

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 594,200 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 506,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 305,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ternium

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ternium in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 11.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE TX traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.55. The company had a trading volume of 143,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,515. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.41 and its 200-day moving average is $33.28. Ternium has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 20.59%. On average, analysts expect that Ternium will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 12.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on TX shares. Bank of America lowered Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ternium in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ternium from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

