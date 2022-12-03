Short Interest in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Drops By 24.4%

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the October 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

SolarWinds Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SWI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.79. 235,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,321. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a negative net margin of 131.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SolarWinds from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 33,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarWinds by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 125,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,723,000. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

