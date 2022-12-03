Short Interest in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Rises By 17.0%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,450,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.75.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robert Half International Trading Down 1.3 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $636,060,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Robert Half International by 14.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,850,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,585,000 after buying an additional 1,458,092 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 398.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 953,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,393,000 after buying an additional 761,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 53.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,736,000 after acquiring an additional 368,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

RHI traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 436,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,271. Robert Half International has a one year low of $65.40 and a one year high of $125.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.