Short Interest in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Increases By 21.8%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,160,000 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 17,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point cut Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

In other Redfin news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,501.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $133,734.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,501.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Slavet bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $840,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,386.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,006 shares of company stock valued at $199,771 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Redfin during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RDFN opened at $5.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $42.99.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $600.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

