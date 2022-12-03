Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Grows By 48.3%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,900 shares, a growth of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 105,100 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 75,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Recruiter.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. 71,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,112. The company has a market cap of $8.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.72. Recruiter.com Group has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recruiter.com Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 278,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 82,876 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Recruiter.com Group by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

