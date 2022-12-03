Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Rises By 16.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $104.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the first quarter worth $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth $91,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 114.3% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 22.1% during the first quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 63,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares in the last quarter.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

