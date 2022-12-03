Short Interest in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Rises By 16.9%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,700 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the October 31st total of 136,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.
Qurate Retail Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of QRTEP stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. Qurate Retail has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $104.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.
Qurate Retail Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.70%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Qurate Retail Company Profile
Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.
