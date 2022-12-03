Short Interest in Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW) Increases By 22.2%

Prospector Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the October 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Prospector Capital

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRSRW. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Prospector Capital by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prospector Capital in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Prospector Capital Price Performance

Shares of Prospector Capital stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. 125,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,013. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07. Prospector Capital has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

