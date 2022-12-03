Short Interest in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Declines By 26.3%

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the October 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PESI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 5,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,330. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 1,146.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 253,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 232,838 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 12.3% during the third quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 2.8% during the third quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 146,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Perma-Fix Environmental Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

