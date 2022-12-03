Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Grows By 16.4%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,356,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,266.7 days.

NEXTDC Stock Performance

Shares of NXDCF opened at $6.37 on Friday. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.

NEXTDC Company Profile

NEXTDC Limited, a technology company, provides data center outsourcing solutions, connectivity services, and infrastructure management software in Australia. The company offers connectivity solutions, such as interconnection and intercapital services, data centre interconnect, and cross connect; data center-as-a-service solutions; cloud solutions; and industry solutions.

