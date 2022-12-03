Short Interest in NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF) Grows By 16.4%

NEXTDC Limited (OTCMKTS:NXDCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 31st total of 1,356,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,266.7 days.
NEXTDC Stock Performance
Shares of NXDCF opened at $6.37 on Friday. NEXTDC has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.00.
NEXTDC Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NEXTDC (NXDCF)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for NEXTDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXTDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.