Short Interest in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Declines By 21.8%

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 31st total of 30,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 77.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 33,751 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in NeuroSense Therapeutics by 612.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the period. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NeuroSense Therapeutics stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.23 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 15.09, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuroSense Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.